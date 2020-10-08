1/
Ralph Leon Ritchason
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Ralph Leon Ritchason 1929—2020
Ralph Leon Ritchason passed peacefully at home on September 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. He was previously from German Valley, IL where he worked on the farm of Paul, Harv and Sally Williams, and was considered part of the family for nearly 50 years.

Ralph was a dear soul who was friendly and helpful to all, and especially good with animals and gardening. He loved to fish, and enjoyed all sports; he was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

A graveside service will take place at North Grove Christian Cemetery on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 3:00pm, officiated by Rev. Donald Plock

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
03:00 PM
North Grove Christian Cemetery
