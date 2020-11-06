Randall Rimington 1952—2020
Orangeville- Randall "Randy" L. Rimington of Orangeville, IL died Monday, November 2, 2020 at Monroe Clinic Hospital. He was born to Frederick and Virginia (Wilson) Rimington on March 26, 1952 in Peoria, IL. The family moved to Stephenson County in 1962, where Randy graduated from Lena-Winslow High School in 1970. He attended Highland Community College, graduating with an associate's degree. He married Katherine Kaufman in 1976 and together they had one child Ruth.
Randy farmed with his dad in Lena and then in the Cedarville and Dakota areas. After farming he had a trucking career hauling milk for Karlen Trucking and later driving semis for Bytec.
Randy was a Bears fan, enjoying when the Packers lost. He also enjoyed his Allis Chalmers Tractors.
He is survived by his wife Katherine (Kate) of Orangeville, IL, Mother; Virginia of Lena, IL, Daughter; Ruth (Jeff) Adams of Janesville, WI, two grandsons ; Conner and Nolan Adams, Sister; Kathryn Rimington of Escondido, CA, Brothers; Kent, and Ronald (Diane) Rimington and family of Lena, IL, and Jeffrey Rimington of Cottage Grove, WI and brothers-in-law Donald (Judith) Kaufman and family of Winslow, IL and Paul Kaufman of Freeport, IL, and former sister-in-law Linda Rimington.
He is preceded in death by his father and Alice Munz (Life Partner of Jeffrey Rimington).
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10,2020 at the Leamon Funeral Home, 210 W. Main Street in Lena, IL.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11,2020 at Sunset Acres Cemetery in Orangeville, IL.
Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required.
Keith Johnson will be officiating the service.
Cremations rites have been accorded.
A memorial has been established in this name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com