Randel "Randy" Powell 1950—2019
Randel "Randy" K. Powell, 69, of Freeport died Tuesday June 3, 2019 at his home. He was born June 3, 1950 in Freeport, the son of L. Gilbert and Eulalah (Welt) Powell. On April 17, 1982 he married Sally Albrecht in Freeport. Randy was employed at Highland Community College as a custodian for 40 years. He was a member of the Eagles Club. Randy enjoyed wood working, gardening, Highland Community College basketball, Chicago Cubs and Bears, and most importantly spending time with his family. Surviving are his wife Sally of Freeport; daughter Vanessa (Scott) Mabel of Sycamore, IL; grandchildren Caden, Cooper, and Chloe Mabel; sister Lana Rae (Robert) Dagel of Freeport; and brothers and sister-in-laws Jean (William) Kammer of Round Rock, TX, Shirley Ege of Elizabeth, IL, Nelda (Roger) Beyer of Billings, MT, Don (Shelby) Albrecht of Weston, WI, Rose Albrecht of Freeport and Larry (Kristi) Albrecht of Huntley, MT. Randy is preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law Henry and Dorothy Albrecht, niece Rebecca Collison, brother-in-law Walter Ege and brother and sister-in-law Dean and Ruth Richtemeyer. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Friday June 7, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held at Ladies Union Cemetery in Stockton. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Randy's memory. Please sign his guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 4 to June 6, 2019