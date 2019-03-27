|
|
Randy "Cheeze" Johnson 1979—2019
Randy "Cheeze" Johnson, 39, of Dixon, IL passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, peacefully with his family at his side. Randy was born on October 10, 1979, in Freeport, IL, the son of Robert E. Johnson of Freeport, IL and Shelly Perkins of Marshall, WI.
Randy attended school in Freeport, IL.
Randy is survived by his daughter, Brea (Melissa Portner and children Alexandria, Mia, and Anthony); his parents, Robert and Shelly; his siblings, Anthony (Tami) Johnson of Browntown, WI, Samantha Johnson of Marshall, WI, and Shannon Johnson of Vernonia, Oregon; and his 13 nieces and nephews.
Randy was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday March 30, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home, 504 N Walnut Ave, Freeport. Visitation will be 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to view Randy's full obituary and to share memories.
