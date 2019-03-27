Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy "Cheeze" Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Randy "Cheeze" Johnson Obituary
Randy "Cheeze" Johnson 1979—2019
Randy "Cheeze" Johnson, 39, of Dixon, IL passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, peacefully with his family at his side. Randy was born on October 10, 1979, in Freeport, IL, the son of Robert E. Johnson of Freeport, IL and Shelly Perkins of Marshall, WI.
Randy attended school in Freeport, IL.
Randy is survived by his daughter, Brea (Melissa Portner and children Alexandria, Mia, and Anthony); his parents, Robert and Shelly; his siblings, Anthony (Tami) Johnson of Browntown, WI, Samantha Johnson of Marshall, WI, and Shannon Johnson of Vernonia, Oregon; and his 13 nieces and nephews.
Randy was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday March 30, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home, 504 N Walnut Ave, Freeport. Visitation will be 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to view Randy's full obituary and to share memories.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now