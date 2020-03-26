|
|
Ray Allan Irion 1943—2020
Ray Allan Irion, age 77, of Shannon, IL passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at home. He was born February 11, 1943 in Morrison, IL to the late Clarence and Clara (Johnson) Irion. Ray married Patricia Lambrecht on October 14, 1967 at the Forreston Grove Church. He was a 1961 graduate of Lanark High School. Ray was a member of Park Hills Free Evangelical Church in Freeport. He was a dairy farmer his whole life. Ray enjoyed sports, especially the Chicago Bears and Cubs and the Fighting Illini. He is survived by his wife, Pat of Shannon; his sons, Matt of Shannon, Kevin (Shandy) of Two Rivers, WI, and Allan (Lori) of Milwaukee; and his granddaughter, Gracie. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and six sisters. A private family committal service will be held in the Chapel of Peace at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens on Saturday, March 28, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020