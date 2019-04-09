|
Raymond Charles Aurand 1929—2019
Mr. Raymond Charles Aurand, age 90, of Dothan, Alabama passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Born March 19, 1929 in Freeport, IL to the late Charles Edward Aurand and Mae Louise Boeger Aurand, Ray served his country in the United States Air Force during the time of the Korean War. He retired from civil service, after 28 years as an Advanced Aeronautics Instructor, working until his retirement at Ft. Rucker. He was a lifetime member of the Dothan Elks Lodge. He enjoyed sports, fishing, hunting, golfing, grilling with family and friends, motorcycling, travelling, reading, and was a lifelong learner.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his son, Charles Aurand-Hosey and his brothers, Dewayne Aurand, Laverne Aurand, and Norman Aurand.
Ray is survived by his children, Lee Aurand (Laura) and Karen Hale (David); his grandchildren, Alexandria, Bonner and Kenneth; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 12:00 PM, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with a memorial service following.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019