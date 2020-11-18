Raymond E. Meyers 1923—2020
FREEPORT – Raymond E. Meyers, 97, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Provena St. Joseph Center after a brief illness. He was born May 26, 1923 in Freeport to John and Edna Meyers (Mau). He graduated from Freeport High School and worked at Micro Switch and Sundstrand. He was a engineer in the United States Navy and served in WW2. He was married to his loving wife Madelon for 67 years. They were married at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Freeport on May 24, 1947. He was a devoted father to four sons Jim (Karen) Meyers of Apple River, Patrick Meyers of Freeport, Kevin (Nellie) Meyers of Kyle, Texas, and Jon R. Meyers (deceased Sept.2013). He was a loving grandfather to Jaime (Josh) Wells of Lena, Tabatha (Chris) Sherrer of Freeport, Kristin (John) Brookman of Lena, Brian Meyers of Freeport, Angela (Roberto) Garcia of Freeport, John (Daniela) Meyers of Milwaukee, WI, and Daniel Meyers (deceased May 28,2007). He was also devoted to his step-grandchildren Tracy Wuebben of Forreston and Terry Chumbler of Glendale Heights, IL. He had 11 great-grandchildren that he adored Jade Meyers, Lillian Wells, Michael and Nicholas Hille, Jasmine Sherrer, Rodney, Lexi, and Samantha Brookman, Melissa and Anthony Garcia, and Ana Laura Meyers. Raymond loved spending time with his family and also enjoyed going out to eat, ball games and was a avid Chicago Bears fan. He was loved by all. He will be missed by all his family very much. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Edna, his wife Madelon, his siblings Ruth Gonder and Bob, his brother-in-law Frank Gonder his son Jon and his grandson Daniel. There will be a visitation on Monday November 23, 2020 from 4 to 6pm at Schwarz Park Blvd, Freeport. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday November 24,2020 at St. Thomas Catholic Church at 10:30 am with father Ken Anderson officiating. Cremation rites and internment will be at Chapel Hill. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com