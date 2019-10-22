|
|
Raymond J. Hutmacher 1939—2019
Raymond J. Hutmacher, age 79 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. He was born November 9, 1939; the son of the late Burdette and Opal (Thoman) Hutmacher. Ray married Adrian Pinnow on April 23, 1965; she passed on July 10, 1996. He later married Judith Lolling on June 13, 1998. Ray worked for Chrysler, retiring after 30 years. He was a member of the Orangeville United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing, classic cars and listening to Elvis. He was also an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Ray's passion was caring for his yard and gardening. He is survived by his wife, Judith Hutmacher of Freeport; daughter, Shelley (Jim) Schroeder of Freeport; step-children, Joe Graham of Freeport, Laura Graham of Freeport, Paul Rohde of Freeport, Julie (Garland) Morhardt of Freeport, Randy (Barbara) Eilders of Denver, CO, and Rhonda (William) Hooker of Lena, IL; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; half-brother, Rodney (Joy) Hutmacher; and half-sister, Rita (Kurt) Fredericks of Lanark, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Adrian; brother, Roger & Joanne Hutmacher; and sister, Shirley & Fred Niesman. Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 25th at 11:00 a.m. at the Orangeville United Methodist Church in Orangeville, IL. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport at a later date. A memorial fund has been established in his name. Condolence may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019