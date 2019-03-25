Raymond Williams 1925—2019

Raymond T. Williams, 93, of Stockton, passed away March 23, 2019 in Savanna, IL. He was born August 25, 1925 in Chicago to Winfield and Helen (Groom) Williams. Ray attended Freeport Schools and earned his honorary GED from Freeport High School in 2010. In 1946, he married Jeannine Burch. On April 11, 1952 he married Mary A. Marks. Ray served in the Navy from 1942 until 1949. He enjoyed working with automobiles his entire life. Ray worked at General Auto Parts in Freeport for 11 years and then owned his own auto body and repair shop until his retirement. Ray is survived by his three daughters, Ricki (Myron) Persing of Casa Grande, AZ, Laura (Randy) Noll and Cathy Jones, both of Stockton, IL. Also surviving are five grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren as well as two brothers, Ronald of Salem, MO and Leslie of Pearland, TX, plus several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather, his wife Mary, in July, 2018, a grandson, a great grandson, four sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law and a nephew. Per Raymond's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation rites have been accorded. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019