|
|
Rebecca A. Coomes 1935—2019
Rebecca A. Coomes, 84, of Freeport, left the bounds of earth after a brief illness on Thursday October 24, 2019 at Rockford Memorial Hospital. Rebecca was born February 5, 1935 to Benjamin and Hassie (White) Brantner in Lanark, Illinois. She married Virgil J. Coomes on August 18, 1951 and their journey together lasted 68 years. She retired from Micro Switch/Honeywell after a 44 year career. Rebecca was a woman of strong convictions. She was adored for her love of family, giving nature, and wonderful sense of humor. She is survived by her husband, Virgil; two children, Mark (Kathie Doty) of North Port, Florida and Cathy Coomes of Safety Harbor, Florida; two grandchildren, Anthony (Shannon) Coomes and Andrea Coomes Swanson; four great-grandchildren, Simone, Gabrielle, Dane and Miles; sister, Mary (Lou) Henson of Champagne, Illinois; and a host of nieces and nephews. Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, and five brothers. Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday October 29, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Rev. Jeff Strom will officiate. A memorial has been established in Rebecca's memory. Please sign her guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019