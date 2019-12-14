|
|
Reva May Wise 1924—2019
Reva May Wise, 95, of Winnebago, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at Javon Bea Hospital - Riverside in Rockford. She was born February 15, 1924 in Rockford, the daughter of John Emery and Lillie Howarth (Parker) Smull. She graduated from Durand High School in 1942. Reva married Duane Earnest Wise on June 6, 1942. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with friends and family.
Reva is survived by her sons, Shirl (Kathy) Wise of Freeport, Gary (Cindy) Wise of Winnebago; grandchildren, Lisa (Terry) Otto Scofield of Dakota, Travis (Angel) Wise of Gray, GA, Sheri (Scott) Greger of Waukesha, WI, Shelly (Jim) Coats of Winnebago, Crystal (Duane) Kastning of Rockford; nine great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; several nephews and nieces.
Reva is predeceased by her husband, Duane Wise; brothers, Lloyd Smull, Gerald Smull; great-grandson, SPC Norman Cain III who died serving our country in Afghanistan.
Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m., at New Life Bible Church, 2285 N. Hoisington Rd. and Highway 20, Pecatonica with Pastor Tim Spickler officiating. Interment at Pecatonica Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019