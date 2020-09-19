1/1
Rhonda Petersen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rhonda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rhonda Petersen 1967—2020
In the celebration of life, the family of Rhonda "Georgie" Oltmann/Petersen is asking for the honor of your presence as we remember our loved one.
Everyone familiar with Georgie knew she loved spending time with her family and friends and owning Petersen Upholstery for over twenty years. We are gathering to honor her life and asking for family and friends to please join us for a celebration of life on September 26, 2020.
The celebration will be held at 204 N. Main St. Baileyville, IL, in her upholstery shop and will commence at noon. The family is providing a meal and requesting individuals to bring their beverages.
A life so beautiful and well-lived, September 21, 1967 - May 25, 2020, deserves a special celebration. We hope you will join us.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Sep. 19 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved