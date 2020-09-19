Rhonda Petersen 1967—2020

In the celebration of life, the family of Rhonda "Georgie" Oltmann/Petersen is asking for the honor of your presence as we remember our loved one.

Everyone familiar with Georgie knew she loved spending time with her family and friends and owning Petersen Upholstery for over twenty years. We are gathering to honor her life and asking for family and friends to please join us for a celebration of life on September 26, 2020.

The celebration will be held at 204 N. Main St. Baileyville, IL, in her upholstery shop and will commence at noon. The family is providing a meal and requesting individuals to bring their beverages.

A life so beautiful and well-lived, September 21, 1967 - May 25, 2020, deserves a special celebration. We hope you will join us.



