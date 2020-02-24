Home

Richard C. Schaible

Richard C. Schaible Obituary
Richard C. Schaible 1942 —2020
Richard C. Schaible, 77, of Freeport, died Sunday February 23, 2020 at Walnut Acres Nursing Home. Richard was born September 5, 1942 in Jo Daviess County, Illinois, the son of Charles and Mary (Thain) Schaible. He was a 1960 graduate of Elizabeth High School. Richard married Karen Musser May 4, 1968, in Nora, Illinois. Richard worked as a roofer and farmer, he loved working the land and with soil. Surviving are his wife, Karen Schaible of Freeport; two sisters, Margaret Wurster and Janice (Jim) Tippett; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kathryn Musser, Brad (Kim) Musser, Bruce (Molly) Musser, Joan (Rob) McKinstrey, Brent Musser, Brenda (Tim) Dayton, Karl (Amy) Musser, Jim Corp, and Marge Musser; also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Schaible; mother and father-in-law, Ora and Ellinoir Musser; sister-in-law, Janice Corp; and brother-in-law, Brian Musser. Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday February 29, 2020 at First Baptist Church. Pastor Steve Rios will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in Richard's memory. Please sign his guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com

Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
