Richard Crain Shelain Obituary
Richard Crain Shelain 1942—2019
Richard Crain Shelain, 77, of Rockford, passed away on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born February 7, 1942, in Rockford, the only child of Richard F. and Lois (Crain) Shelain. Richard married Maxine (Dougherty) Stadel on June 21, 1975.
Survived by his wife, Maxine; children Richard (Michelle) Stadel, Suzanne (Bill Lewis) Shelain and Gregory Shelain; six grandchildren, Maggie & Gretchen Stadel, William & Evan Lewis, and Adilade & Lincoln Shelain, numerous in-laws, nieces/nephews & cousins. Predeceased by his parents and daughter Christine Stadel.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford with Father David Beauvais officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, May 24, 2019, and 9:00 to 9:45 am Saturday in Fred C. Olson Chapel. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 18 to May 21, 2019
