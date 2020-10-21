1/1
Richard E. Ferguson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E. Ferguson 1939—2020
Richard Eugene Ferguson, age 80, of Pearl City passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Janet (Flack) Ferguson. They were married on September 27, 1958 and recently celebrated their 62nd anniversary. Richard was born December 8th, 1939, the son of Paul Ferguson and Lucile Ferguson Weiss. Richard farmed for many years in the Pearl City area. He was extremely involved in the local community. He was a member of the Pearl City Elevator Board for 30 years, including a tenure as president and a founding member of Adkins Energy LLC and served on the board. He served on the Pearl City Bank Board for 19 years. He was a Kent township trustee from 2007 to the present. He was an active member of the Pearl City Trap Club. Richard is also survived by four children: Deb Mather (Fred) of Owatonna, MN; Dawn Clark (John Enzinger) of Freeport, IL; Denise Enright (Kent) of Mineral Point, WI; and Rick Ferguson (Luanne) of Pearl City, IL; twelve grandchildren: Tim (Nikki) Mather, Annalisa (Jason) Culver, Riley (Ashley) Fluegel, Craig (Meghan) Clark, Kyle Clark, Morgan Enright (Noah Novinska), Mikalah Enright (Sam Erickson), RJ (Rachel) Ferguson, Stephanie (Kyle) Reese, Kristen Knight (Ben Loew), Sandy (Chad) Ethridge, and Nicole Knight; and sixteen great grandchildren plus one due in November. Surviving are two sisters Margaret (Robert) Rowland and LaVonne (Dennis) Fehr, and a sister-in-law and her husband Joan and Marvin Klatt, plus many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, stepfather (Ernest Weiss), a sister in law (Cheryl Gray), and a son-in-law (David Clark). In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials which will be given to the Pearl City Fire Department and FHN Hospice. The family would like to thank FHN Hospice for their excellent care and assistance in keeping Richard at home with his family, which was his wish. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 23rd from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pearl City where he was a member, mask wearing and social distancing will be practiced. A private family service will be held. Interment will take place at Highland Cemetery in Pearl City. Condolences may be shared with his family at www.walkermortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved