Richard E. Ferguson 1939—2020
Richard Eugene Ferguson, age 80, of Pearl City passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Janet (Flack) Ferguson. They were married on September 27, 1958 and recently celebrated their 62nd anniversary. Richard was born December 8th, 1939, the son of Paul Ferguson and Lucile Ferguson Weiss. Richard farmed for many years in the Pearl City area. He was extremely involved in the local community. He was a member of the Pearl City Elevator Board for 30 years, including a tenure as president and a founding member of Adkins Energy LLC and served on the board. He served on the Pearl City Bank Board for 19 years. He was a Kent township trustee from 2007 to the present. He was an active member of the Pearl City Trap Club. Richard is also survived by four children: Deb Mather (Fred) of Owatonna, MN; Dawn Clark (John Enzinger) of Freeport, IL; Denise Enright (Kent) of Mineral Point, WI; and Rick Ferguson (Luanne) of Pearl City, IL; twelve grandchildren: Tim (Nikki) Mather, Annalisa (Jason) Culver, Riley (Ashley) Fluegel, Craig (Meghan) Clark, Kyle Clark, Morgan Enright (Noah Novinska), Mikalah Enright (Sam Erickson), RJ (Rachel) Ferguson, Stephanie (Kyle) Reese, Kristen Knight (Ben Loew), Sandy (Chad) Ethridge, and Nicole Knight; and sixteen great grandchildren plus one due in November. Surviving are two sisters Margaret (Robert) Rowland and LaVonne (Dennis) Fehr, and a sister-in-law and her husband Joan and Marvin Klatt, plus many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, stepfather (Ernest Weiss), a sister in law (Cheryl Gray), and a son-in-law (David Clark). In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials which will be given to the Pearl City Fire Department and FHN Hospice. The family would like to thank FHN Hospice for their excellent care and assistance in keeping Richard at home with his family, which was his wish. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 23rd from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pearl City where he was a member, mask wearing and social distancing will be practiced. A private family service will be held. Interment will take place at Highland Cemetery in Pearl City. Condolences may be shared with his family at www.walkermortuary.com
.