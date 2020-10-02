Richard "Dick" G. Weber 1931—2020
Richard "Dick" Glenn Weber of Shannon, was born on February 15, 1931 to Vernon and Florence (Dale) Weber, Lanark IL, passed away at Freeport memorial hospital on September 30, 2020. Richard graduated from Lanark high school as valedictorian. Richard married Wilma who was the love of his life, at the Methodist Church in Lanark IL in 1948. During high school, Dick won the State Farmer's degree, as well as the American Farmer's Degree. After high school, he spent his life farming in Shannon, IL. He was a member of Park Hills Church where he was involved in ushering ministry. His fondest memories were spending time with his family and he loved going to all of his grandkid's events.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Wilma (Atherton) Weber; daughter, Robyn (Tom) Setterstrom; daughters in law, Sandra Weber and Janice Weber; Six grandchildren, Nicole L (Joshua) Schoenborn, Eric J. Weber, Dawn C. (Steve Franz) Setterstrom, Nathan A. (Sarah) Weber, Christopher R. (Kristina) Weber, Aaron T. (Julie) Setterstrom; fourteen great-grandchildren; and a very special nephew, Wayne L. Gaul.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Jerry L. Weber and Dennis J. Weber; son in law, Alva Jack Ison; brother, Russell L. Weber; Granddaughter in law, Cammi Weber; Great-granddaughter, Katlyn Weber.
A private family service will he held. There will be a memorial fund in his name at Park Hills Church Pantry. Condolences can be shared at www.walkermortuary.com