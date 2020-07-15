1/1
Richard Grebner
1945 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Grebner, 74 died Friday morning, July 10, 2020 at his home in Henderson, NV. Dick and Connie resided in Freeport until recently. Dick was born on October 16th 1945 in Freeport, the son of Wesley and Merna Grebner. He was a graduate of Elizabeth High School and served in the Navy. Dick married Connie J Schlamp on August 9th, 1969. He worked for Honeywell as an Electronics Engineer for more than 40 years. After retiring he worked for DeMeester Floral shop. Dick was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, keeping a pristine yard, a good conversation and watching the Chicago Cubs. Survivors include his wife, Connie; one son Chris (Kim) Grebner of Henderson, NV; one daughter Melissa (John) Murray of Sun Prairie, WI. Also surviving are 3 grandchildren, Skyler and Mason Grebner and Shannon Murray. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
