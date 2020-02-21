|
Richard H. Helm 1932—2020
Richard Helm 87, of German Valley IL passed away at his home on February 6, 2020. Richard was born in Montclair, New Jersey to Hugo Helm and Eleanore Skwarczinsky on April 29, 1932. He faithfully served his country in the United States Army for 2 years, serving overseas. Richard moved from New York to Illinois over 45 years ago and eventually retired from Honeywell in Freeport IL. He enjoyed working on the farm in German Valley with his beloved Irene Patterson. He enjoyed the animals on the farm, especially his dogs and cats. He was an avid reader and collector of stamps, coins, and wine.
Survivors who came to know and love Richard as family include Irene's family; Joan Bennett, daughter, of Plainfield IL, Vicki Patterson, daughter-in-law, of German Valley IL, Jean (John) Mrowiec, daughter, of Winnebago IL, grandchildren of Irene; Angela (Dave) LoConte, of Plainfield IL, Michelle (Ryan) Latimer, of Sycamore IL, Lindi (Chad) Reemtsma of German Valley IL, Jimmi Patterson of Leaf River IL, Kelci (Dave) Leombruni of German Valley IL, Jared (Ashley) Patterson of Oregon IL, Timothy Mrowiec of Madison WI, Heather (Jay) Westberg of Scottsdale AZ, Heidi Mrowiec of Winnebago, IL, Jon Travis Conkey of Mineral Point WI, and Emily Conkey of Madison, WI; as well as 20 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Hugo and Eleanore Helm, his brother; Karl Helm, his beloved friend and companion, Irene Patterson, Irene's son James "Bert" Patterson, son in law, Dennis Bennett, Irene's daughter, Jeanette Conkey, and Grandson Jamie Bennett.
Cremation rites for Richard have been accorded with Advantage Funeral Home, and Celebration of Life is to be scheduled at a later date
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020