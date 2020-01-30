|
Richard "Dick" Heller 1937—2020
Richard "Dick" G. Heller, 83, of Warren, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 23, 1937 in Council Hill, IL to Harold and Gladys (Gray) Heller. He was a graduate of Warren High School. Dick proudly served his country in the United States Navy, passing the Submarine testing. He married Patricia Bausman on November 27, 1960 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Warren, IL. When Dick and Patricia first got married, he was a farmer on the Paige farm. Dick was a supervisor for Kelly Springfield Tires, a truck driver for Patterson, and also worked at Stockton Cheese. He was a very hard worker who loved playing cards, especially Euchre, the Minnesota Vikings, and working in his yard. Dick enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Dick is survived by his children; Jeff Heller of Rockford, IL, Steven (Grace) Heller of Apple River, IL, Sherry (Scott) Raisbeck of Warren, IL, and Rhonda Marcure of Warren; nine grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; a brother Bill Heller of St. Petersburg, FL, and many nieces and nephews; and a special nephew Jerry Edwards of Scales Mound who would frequently visit with Dick, and his beloved dog Foxy. Dick was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Patricia in 2010. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial has been established in his memory for the Human Society. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020