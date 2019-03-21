Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home
101 Main St
Durand, IL 61024
(815) 248-2200
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home
101 Main St
Durand, IL 61024
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home
101 Main St
Durand, IL 61024
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Cuthbertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. "Dick" Cuthbertson


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard L. "Dick" Cuthbertson Obituary
Richard "Dick" L. Cuthbertson 1939—2019
Richard "Dick" L. Cuthbertson, 79, of Durand, IL died at 11:55 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in Monroe Clinic Hospital.
Funeral ceremonies will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019 in McCorkle Funeral Home-Durand Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Durand, IL with Chaplain Neil Dreier of American Legion Gold Star Post #676, Durand, IL officiating. Burial will be in Durand Township Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until time of ceremony Sunday.
To read full obituary, share a memory or send an on line condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now