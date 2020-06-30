Richard Ralph Manson 1930—2020
Richard Ralph Manson, 90, of Freeport, passed away Monday June 29, 2020 at Walnut Acres Nursing Center. Richard was born March 2, 1930 in Rockford, Illinois, the son of Ralph and Lillian (Malmgren) Manson. Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 during the Korean War. Mr. Manson married Irene Pitterle June 11, 1955. He was a graduate of Rockford East High School and 1955 graduate of Beloit College. Richard attended University of Illinois for his post graduate studies at the Institute of Labor and Industrial Relations. For 20 years he was the Executive Director of St. Vincent and St. Joseph's home. He was also the plant manager for 20 years at Atwood Manufacturing, and he also worked at M.T.E.. in Rockford. He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church., Aquin Boosters Club, and he was previously the President of Freeport Catholic Schools. Surviving are four sons, Steven (Margaret "Peggy") Manson of Lacrosse, WI., David (Karen) Manson of Freeport, Daniel (Sue) Manson of Kalispell, MT., and James (Christine) Manson of Freeport; three daughters, Kathleen (Gary) Schweigert of German Valley, Ann (David) Dougherty of Freeport, and Martha (David) Eaheart of Shorewood, IL.; and sister, Marilyn (John) Fulton of Roscoe; also surviving are 20 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Mr. Manson is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Robert; great-granddaughter, Harlow. Family funeral mass will be held Friday July 3, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Memorial services will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established for St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and Walnut Acres Nursing Center in Richard's memory. Please sign his guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.