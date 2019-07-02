|
Rita (Tobin) A Giuffre 2019
Rita Giuffre, age 77, passed away peacefully on June 28 due to complications from a stroke. She was born to Joseph and Anna Tobin in Freeport, IL. In October 1960, she married Anthony Giuffre. Rita loved all animals, especially dogs and horses. She was a respected horsewoman who raised and showed Quarter horses. Rita will be dearly missed by her husband, Tony; three children, Jennifer (Tom) Vos, Theresa (Mark) Schneider, Mark Giuffre; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Freeport, IL at the end of the summer.
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 2 to July 4, 2019