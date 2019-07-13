|
|
Rita Rowe 1948—2019
Ms. Rita K. Rowe, age 70, passed away on July 11, 2019 in Freeport, IL. She was born in Cuba City, WI on September 9, 1948. Rita was the first born child and daughter to Donald and Harriet ( Paynter) Rowe. Her youth and education were nurtured in the rural area of Gratiot, WI. Ms. Rowe earned her Bachelor Degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin at Platteville. With the exception of one year, Ms. Rowe served the Lena-Winslow school district as a language arts teacher for 34 years. After living in Lena for most of her adult life, during her recent three years of retirement, she's called Oakley Courts, in Freeport, her home. Ms. Rowe spent many of her non-teaching hours being an avid reader. She enjoyed all genres of literature. Only health issues could slow her down while continuing this pursuit in her retirement. She participated, as often as possible, in the lives of her family and friends. Ms. Rowe enjoyed the chance to exchange ideas, especially concerning current events, particularly focusing on; politics, issues of social justice and her favorite sports team, the Packers! She is survived by her brother; Thomas (Leila) Rowe of South Wayne, WI, sister; Barbara Dersch, nephews and niece; Jon (Lauren) Rowe and Eric Rowe both of Madison, WI, Kathy Dersch of Madison, WI, her best friend forever; Linda (Dan) Truckenmiller-Krum of Freeport, IL, their sons; Peter (Sara) of Huxley, IA, and Cole of Miami, FL, to whom Ms. Rowe was a "2nd mom." Claiming Ms. Rowe as "2nd grandma is 7 month old, Clare. A few uncles and many cousins will also mourn the passing of Ms. Rowe, as well as numerous friends.She is preceded in death by her mother and father, brother: John Rowe. Many aunts and uncles and her grandparents; William and Mildred (Alice) Rowe and William and Francis Paynter. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Lena United Methodist Church in Lena, IL. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena, IL. A private family burial will take place at Union Grove Cemetery in Darlington, WI. A memorial has been established in her memory for the Lena-Winslow Education Foundation or the Blackhawk Excellence in Education Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family at Leamonfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 13 to July 16, 2019