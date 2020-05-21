|
|
Robert A Gray 1941—2020
Robert A Gray, 78, of Phoenix, AZ, died Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020, at his home under hospice care. As a former resident of Freeport, IL, Robert owned and operated an Industrial Supply House for approximately 40 years. Born on September 8, 1941, he was the son of Leo and Arlene (Tempel) Gray of Shannon, IL. Following graduation from Shannon High School, Robert married Charlene J. Nelson on January 20, 1962 in Stephenson County. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife. Surviving are one daughter, Kimberly Gray of Texas, three sons, Andrew Gray of Freeport, IL, Todd Gray of Phoenix, AZ, and Scott Gray of Daytona Beach, FL; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Private family services will be held with interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. May the Lord Jesus Christ receive his soul into the kingdom of heaven.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 21 to May 23, 2020