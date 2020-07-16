Robert Branthaver 2020

Robert C. Branthaver, age 96 of Stockton went home to meet his Lord July 14, 2020 at Freeport, Illinois. He was born October 31, 1923 in Freeport, IL; son of Roy and Matilda (Hildebrandt) Branthaver. Robert married Rita Looney June 8, 1946; she died March 1, 1990. He married Ethel Kerr December 10, 2005; she died March 4, 2010.

Robert attended Freeport schools and proudly served his country in WWII. He was employed as a meat cutter at Lee's Market for several years and later by the State of Illinois as a Meat and Poultry inspector until his retirement in 1990.

He was a devout member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and lived his life with unwavering faith. Robert loved spending time with family and will fondly be remembered for his quick wit and keen sense of humor. He loved spending time in his back yard and enjoyed feeding birds and squirrels. Robert was known to have a song in his heart and would often sing special songs for his children and grandchildren.

Robert is survived by his brother, Jim (Helen) Branthaver of Poplar Grove, daughters, Sharon (Jerry) Richmond of Rockford, Mary Lynn (Kevin) Trost of Stockton, Kathy (Larry) Broshous of Stockton, Nancy (Steve) Olson or Lena and Lisa (Kevin) Hunziker of Ridott and Son, Tom Branthaver (Randall Viestenz); grandchildren, Lynette (Mike) Bitner, Paula Mitchell, Adam (Sherry) Broshous, Sarah (Brandon) Sneek, Bobbie Trost (Derek Noll), Martin Trost, Grant Olson (Beth Johnson), Jake Olson, Haley (Scott)Kesler and Hannah Hunziker; fifteen great-grandchildren; step-sons Richard (Shirley)Kerr of Lena and David Kerr of Freeport, step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, spouses Rita and Ethel, brother William Branthaver, sister Mildred Hacker, grandson in-law Todd Mitchell and great grandson Oliver Broshous.

Visitation will be Monday, July 20, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. - Rosary will be prayed at 9:00 a.m. prior to visitation at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Stockton.

Funeral mass will be Monday, July 20, at 11:30 a.m. Holy Cross Catholic Church, 223 E. Front St., Stockton, IL, with burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Stockton.

A memorial fund has been established in Robert's name.



