Robert "Bob" Buffington 1933—2019
Robert "Bob" Buffington, 86, of Forreston, died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at home after a short battle with cancer. Bob was born February 14, 1933 in Harper, Illinois, the son of Morton and Bertha (Kness)Buffington. He was married for 67 years to his beloved wife, Janet. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church for 69 years. Bob was an active member of the Forreston Fire Department for 51 years. Bob enjoyed studying trains and spending time
with other Milwaukee Road enthusiast. He was master mechanic for 60 Years with Local #150. After retiring he worked several years with Lower Farms in Lanark, Illinois. Surviving are his wife, Janet Buffington of Forreston; children, Jim (Terri) Buffington, LuAnn (Randy) Sheffner, Cherie (Mark) Lower, and Charlene (Bill) White; 16 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Morton & Bertha Buffington; mother and father-in-law, Mabel and Harry Krull; brother and sister-in-law, Ralph (Evelyn) Buffington; and great-grandchildren, Jim Bob Buffington and Chasidey Porter. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday October 31, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Forreston. Pastor Sung-Eun Kim will officiate. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday October 30, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home, Forreston. There will also be a visitation Thursday 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the Church. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for First Untied Methodist Church and Serenity Hospice in Bob's memory. Please sign his guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019