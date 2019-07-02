|
Robert Duane Maxwell 1924—2019
Robert Duane Maxwell, age 94, was born December 11, 1924 and died June 27, 2019. Bob was born in Algona, Iowa to Russell Maxwell and Zelba Patterson Maxwell Ray. He was a resident of Walnut Acres Nursing home in Freeport, Illinois. He graduated from Medford, Mi high school in the class of 1943. After farming near there, Bob enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1945-1947. He later graduated from Buena Vista College in Iowa.
In 1990 he married Hattie Junker Doersam on June 2, 1990 at Trinity Methodist Church in Freeport, Il. His wife died December 16, 2002. He was also preceded in death by a step-daughter Maryann Sherrer and a step-grandson as well as his parents.
Bob worked for the United States Department of Agriculture for 25 years and in 1980 moved to Freeport to be closer to family. He later worked at the Freeport Public Library for about 9 years before retiring.
His hobby was gardening and he gardened behind the current Walnut Acres for as long as he could. He also enjoyed working at flea markets.
Bob was a Methodist most of his life and later joined the church of his sister at Immanuel Lutheran in Freeport.
He is survived by his sister, Shirley (Carl) Zulke, several step-children and cousins. His nephews include Brad (Lisa), Joe (Donna), Marvin (Tina) and also a niece Susan Hughes (Robert). He also has seven great-nephews and one grandniece, Thomas, Ernesto, Ricky Zulke, Brian and Nate Head, Joseph Zulke, Ethan and Kailee Hughes. We also wish to remember Sarah and Eric as part of our family.
Services will be held on Monday, July 8th at 11:00 a.m. at the Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel, 608 S. Park Blvd. in Freeport. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Pastor Mark Winkelman and Pastor Willis Schwichtenberg will be officiating. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Freeport Hospice or Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 2 to July 4, 2019