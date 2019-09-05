|
Robert F. Becke 1932—2019
Robert F. Becke, Sr. age 87 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Nursing Home in Freeport. He was born July 6, 1932 to Emil and Lena (Wolf) Becke. He was a graduate of Freeport High School. Robert married Betty Vincent on August 28, 1955. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War from 1952-1955. He was a Tool & Die Machinist at Burgess Battery, Inc. for 35 years. He later worked for Thermos, Progressive Mold and Highland Community College. Robert was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church for over 50 years in Freeport, IL where he served as an Elder, taught Sunday School, and was a member of the Men's Club. Then he became a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Lena, IL where he was active in various ministries and visited shut-ins for many years. He and Betty loved working at the Friendship Center and Thrift Shop in Lena, IL. He enjoyed gardening, reading his Bible, working with his hands and serving others in need. He could fix anything and took care of all of the household repairs for himself and others. He is survived by his wife, Betty Becke of Freeport; sons, Robert F. (Candy) Becke, Jr. of Freeport and Timothy (Donna) Becke of Lincoln, IL; daughter, Sheila (Greg) Miller of Freeport; grandchildren, Breanna Becke, Blake Becke, and Kayla Miller; brother-in-laws, James (Dee) Vincent and Gary Pfeiffer; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Alice Mallory. Robert's family would like to sincerely thank his doctor and friend of 30 years, Dr. Shokry Tawfik for his loving care. They would also like to thank FHN Hospice, Liberty Village, Presence St. Joseph, Pastor Rick and Alice Bader, as well as Sid and Carlene Kimmiss for being so kind and considerate to Robert over the past several years. The funeral service will be held on Monday, September 9th at 12:00 pm at St. John Lutheran Church in Lena with a visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established in his name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019