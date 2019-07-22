|
Robert "Bob" G. Bussian 1932—2019
Robert "Bob" G. Bussian, 86, of Lena, IL passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born at his home on October 11, 1932 in Lena, IL to John and Gertrude (Solace) Bussian. Bob attended Excelsior grade school and graduated from Lena High School in 1950 where he played basketball and baseball. Bob served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Alaska.
He married Leveta Miller on December 12, 1952 in Freeport, IL, they shared 63 years prior to her passing in 2016. Bob worked at the Lena Farmers Exchange and drove the gas and fuel oil truck, was a rural mail carrier in Galena, drove school bus for Lena-Winslow schools, served on the Lena Park Board and many years on the Lena Sports Association. He coached all levels of baseball including Little League, Pony, Colt, and American Legion. Bob was also an umpire for many years. He was a member of the Sprague Inman American Legion Post in Lena, and served many terms as Commander of the American Legion, member of the Lena United Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the Lena Masonic Lodge, member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Freeport.
Bob is survived by his sons Dennis R. Bussian and Dr. Todd G. (Susan) Bussian, two grandsons; Tyler J. Bussian and Nicholas T. Bussian, sisters; Nadine Strohecker and LaVonne Mead.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Leveta in 2016.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Lena United Methodist church in Lena.
A visitation will be from 4-7:00 PM with a Masonic Service at 7:00 PM at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena.
Pastor Keri Rainsberger and Ernest Stabenow II will officiate the services.
Burial will be at Lena Burial Park, where military rites will be accorded.
A memorial has been established in his name.
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 22 to July 24, 2019