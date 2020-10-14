Robert "Bob" Gerbick 1927—2020
Robert "Bob" Gerbick, 93, of Lena passed away at Manor Court in Freeport on October 12, 2020. His family was able to be with him. Bob was born at home on a farm near Lanark, IL on April 09, 1927 to Jesse and Mabel (Sturtz) Gerbick. He attended school in Stockton and Warren and then joined the U.S. Navy where his job was fueling airplanes on an aircraft carrier at sea. Upon discharge he came back home and worked for a short time for the Illinois Central Railroad maintain tracks and also for Bausman Cheese plant in Warren, IL. All the while he worked on his family farm, eventually purchasing and taking over from his father.
Bob married RoseAnn McGinnis on October 28, 1952 at St. Ann's Catholic church in Warren, IL and she joined him on the farm 4 miles west of Lena. Together they spent the next 50 years farming and raising 4 daughters.
Bob was a member of the Farm Bureau, and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lena, IL. He loved his family and enjoyed family gatherings and Sunday dinners. He also enjoyed playing euchre and horseshoes, and especially sledding with his grandchildren and taking them fishing.
He is survived by his wife of almost 68 years, RoseAnn of Lena, children; Linda (Rick) Posey of German Valley, Theresa (Bill) Thompson of Warren, Dianne (Eric) Johnson of Blanchardville, WI, Debbie (Todd) Vietmeier of Forreston, 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, sister; Myra Krug of Freeport, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers; Allen and Royal Gerbick.
Visitation will be from 9:00-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena, IL. A private family service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Father Andrew Skrobutt will be officiating the service. Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required. A memorial has been established in his memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com