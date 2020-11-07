Robert Gerdes 1969—2020
Robert Gerdes, age 50 of Freeport, IL, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony in Rockford, IL. He was born December 9, 1969; the son of Keith and Mary Lou (Yeager) Gerdes. He was a 1988 graduate of Freeport High School. Robert married Penny Nolan in 1999. He had worked at Kelly Springfield and in Degrotes in the Lincoln Mall in Freeport. He loved fishing and his pets. Most of all he loved spending time with his children. He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Gerdes of Freeport; daughters, Alicia Gerdes and Roberta Gerdes both of Freeport; son, Jonathan Gerdes of Freeport; wife, Penny Gerdes of Freeport; and ½ sisters, Carrie Tolley and Leslie Bame both of Mexico City, MO. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Gerdes. A family service will take place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condoles may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com
