1/1
Robert Gerdes
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Gerdes 1969—2020
Robert Gerdes, age 50 of Freeport, IL, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony in Rockford, IL. He was born December 9, 1969; the son of Keith and Mary Lou (Yeager) Gerdes. He was a 1988 graduate of Freeport High School. Robert married Penny Nolan in 1999. He had worked at Kelly Springfield and in Degrotes in the Lincoln Mall in Freeport. He loved fishing and his pets. Most of all he loved spending time with his children. He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Gerdes of Freeport; daughters, Alicia Gerdes and Roberta Gerdes both of Freeport; son, Jonathan Gerdes of Freeport; wife, Penny Gerdes of Freeport; and ½ sisters, Carrie Tolley and Leslie Bame both of Mexico City, MO. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Gerdes. A family service will take place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condoles may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
321 West Main Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 232-2136
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 7, 2020
So sorry to hear about this. I met Bob over 30 years ago and he always had a great sense of humor and we all enjoyed fishing together. RIP Bob :(
Kathryn Heitzman
Friend
November 7, 2020
Mary Lou, my heart breaks for you and your family. Please know that you do not mourn alone. Hugs to you, Dawn Barr (General Casualty)
Dawn Barr
Coworker
November 7, 2020
I met Bob years ago.. He is my friend.. I enjoyed talking with him over the years.. i was shocked to learn of his death... Bob was a good man... Loved his kids and they where the world to him.. He was a kind person.. Would do anything he could for you.. Man I'm going to miss you... Thanks for our friendship... Prayers to you and to your family...
Bob Harris
Friend
November 6, 2020
I`m so sorry to hear about Bobs passing. I used to see him driving his truck around town and in stores. I would
visit with him. He graduated with Dwight and Brenda (Beard) Wilson. Praying for the family. God bless each one of you. Gail and George Beard of Freeport Dwight Beard of Freeport and Brenda (Beard) Wilson of Hammond, Ind.







Gail Beard
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved