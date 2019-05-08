|
Robert H. Maedge 1914—2019
Robert "Bob" Maedge, 104, of Lena, Illinois passed away peacefully at Lena Living Center on May 5th, 2019 surrounded by his children. He was born in Alhambra, Illinois on July 11, 1914 to Henry and Mathilda (Ims) Maedge. On March 20, 1937 he married Clara K. McCain in Belleville, Illinois. Clara passed away on April 4, 2003 shortly after the couple had celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. Bob was predeceased by his parents, wife, Clara, two brothers—Burnell & Glenn, and his son-in-law Arthur Laufenberg.
He is survived by his son Larry (Ruth) Maedge of Lena, Illinois and daughter, Diana Laufenberg of Clinton, Iowa. He is also survived by four grandchildren—Kimberly (Kevin) Milder, Ehren (Stacey) Maedge, Rebecca (James) Hayden and Katherine (Jon) Jones and eight great-grandchildren—Noah & Allyson Milder, Mackenzie & Gabriel Jones, Olivia & Cooper Maedge and Theodore & Samuel Hayden. Besides his family, Bob was most proud of his Happy Aces Band which he formed as a young man. Between the years 1933-1938, the band played for many dances in and around his home town of Marine, Illinois. He played the button box accordion and in later years collected over 20 of them. Bob & Clara moved to Morrison, Illinois in 1944 where he first operated a Clover Farm grocery store before working 25 years at J.A Bull & Sons in Union Grove, Illinois.
After retirement, Bob & Clara moved from Morrison, Illinois to Clinton, Iowa. In 2015, Bob moved to Lena, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena, Illinois
A visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 AM on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena, Illinois. Rev. Rick Bader will officiate the services. A private family burial will be held. A memorial has been established in his name. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 8 to May 10, 2019