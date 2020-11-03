Robert Hastings 1937—2020
Robert Hastings, 83, of Freeport, IL formerly of Winslow, IL passed away at his home on Monday, November 2, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on July 24, 1937 in Rockford, IL to Frederick and Lottie (Rodebaugh) Hastings. Robert married Patricia Solace on December 30, 1960 at the Winslow United Methodist Church. He served his country in the United States Army from 1957-1960. Robert owned and operated the Winslow Stockyards and the Winslow Sale Barn. He was a former mayor of Winslow, member of the Winslow Fire Department and the Fire Department Trustees. Robert was also on the Paradise Cove Committee and a member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed fishing and playing cards, especially poker with his friends. Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren and the many weekends spent at Castle Rock Lake.
Robert is survived by his three children; Charles (Lorna) Hastings of Lena, IL, Doug (Katie) Hastings of Freeport, IL and Darla (David) Cobb of Warren, IL, Seven grandchildren; Bradley, Brandon (Amanda), Ryan, Travis (Caitlin) and Dylan (Molly) Hastings, Erica and Mitchell (Stephanie) Stocks, special girls, Brianna and Danica, eight great grandchildren, a sister Linda (LaVerne) Broge, many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patricia in 2014, three brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Rock Lily Cemetery in Winslow, IL. A celebration of life will be held from 12:00 noon until 4:00 PM on Thursday at Rt. 20 Bar and Grill in Freeport, IL following the services at the cemetery.
A visitation will be from 5:00 PM- 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena, IL.
Social distancing guidelines will be practiced, and masks will be required.
Pastor Gary Rich will officiate the services.
A memorial has been established in his memory.
