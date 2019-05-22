|
|
Robert "Bob" Hendry 1932—2019
Robert "Bob" Hendry, age 87, died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his home in Lena.
Bob was born in Chicago on February 17, 1932 to Charles and Mary (Murray) Hendry. He served in the US Air Force from January 1952 to November 1955 in ground radar maintenance technician in Japan.
On June 15, 1957 Bob married Sandra "Sandy" Gralow in Franklin Park, IL. They lived in Mt. Prospect, IL before moving with their daughters Sheryl and Julie to Winslow, IL in 1969. He worked as a bricklayer before starting his own construction business in Winslow. In 1980 he moved to Lena, and for a few years sold insurance with Aid Association for Lutherans. He continued in bricklaying and construction work and in 1987 did the brickwork on St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena.
Bob was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena and served on the Board of Trustees for several years. He also served on the boards of the Winslow Township Park District, the Lena Golf Club, My Friend's Closet Thrift Shop and the Lena Retreat. He enjoyed fixing things for people and received many calls for assistance. He received much pleasure from playing golf at Stagecoach and Wolf Hollow golf courses especially with the Senior League and the Men's Leagues.
Survivors include his wife Sandy; two daughters- Sheryl (Lane) Albrecht of Jefferson, WI, and Julie (Nathan) Good of Wyoming, MN; four grandchildren- Nicholas, Marissa, Alan and Dylan; brother-in-law and a sister-in-law, Garland and Bernice Gralow and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Chuck.
Funeral services will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena, IL.
Visitation will be from 4-7:00 PM on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena, IL.
Rev. Rick Bader will officiate the services.
Interment will take place at the Lena Burial Park.
Memorials can be directed to the Northwest Illinois F-4 Jet Memorial Project, Lena Golf Club, St. John's Church or a .
The family would like to thank the staffs of FHN, the Ferguson Cancer Center and FHN Hospice for their compassionate care.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 22 to May 24, 2019