Robert "Buddy" Kennedy 1932—2020
Robert "Buddy" Kennedy, age 87, passed away on April 5, 2020 in Rockford, IL. Buddy was born in Freeport, IL to Malcolm and Evelyn Kennedy on August 24, 1932. He attended Freeport schools and graduated from the University of Dubuque. Buddy was a lifelong sports fan and known for his great sense of humor. Buddy is survived by his son Michael Kennedy and sister Jean (Kennedy) Picking. No services will be held.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020