Robert L. Jury 1935—2019
Robert L. Jury, age 84 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 25, 1935; the son of the late William B. and Kathrine (Garrison) Jury. He was a 1953 graduate of Freeport High School and received his Associates Degree at Rockford College and went on to Cornell College where he met his wife, Elizabeth Ann Root. They were married on June 16, 1956 at First Methodist Church in Appleton, WI; she passed on September 22, 2012. Robert worked at Micro Switch in materials engineering for 40 years. He was a member of Embury/Harmony United Methodist Church in Freeport. His memberships also included the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and the Freeport Elks Club. He enjoyed motorcycle trips around the country with his wife and close friends. He also enjoyed snowmobiling and was a NASCAR fan. Jeff Gordon and Chase Elliott were his favorite drivers. Robert was also an avid Green Bay Packer fan. He looked forward to family vacations in Las Vegas. He always loved following his grandkids activities. Robert is survived by his three children, Carol A. (Jerry) Hill of Cherry Valley, IL., R. Brian (Karen) Jury of New Richmond, WI., and Barbara L. Ferling of Freeport, IL.; seven grandchildren, Jason T. (Sarah) Hill, Sarah E. (RJ) Mazzatta, Kayla A. Hill, Angela R. (Chris) Martinson) Kimmey, Amanda K. (Adam) Sumser, Andrew A. Ferling and Brandon R. Ferling; five great grandchildren, Wesley J. & Emily K. Martinson, Kasen R. Sumser, and Aedan C. & Charlie E. Mazzatta; and brother-in-law, W.J. Kohlhagen of FL. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elizabeth; sister, Sandra Kohlhagen; and brother, William G. Jury. The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport with Pastor Bill Blomberg & Pastor Eddie Eddy presiding. There will be a visitation before the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established in his name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019