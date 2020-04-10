|
Robert Lee Croffoot 1933—2020
Robert Lee Croffoot, 86, of Freeport, IL, died on Wednesday, April 8th at his home surrounded by family and friends. Robert was born on August 8th, 1933 in Lanark, IL and was the son of Lawrence and Opal Croffoot (Offenheiser).
He graduated from Pearl City High School in 1951 and later attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Robert joined the Navy during the Korean Conflict and served as part of a Destroyer crew. He married Joan P. Ferguson on February 21st, 1960. He worked as an insurance investigator, restaurant owner, IBEW welder and electrician. He was at one time a member of Grace Episcopal Church, as well as a member of the Eagles Club, performed volunteer work at the Friends Forever animal shelter, and was an avid swimmer at the Read Park public pool.
Survivors include his daughter Susan Broocks, his son Randy Croffoot and his in-laws Don and Katie Ferguson.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Cremation rights will be handled by Schwarz Funeral home and a private service will be held at a later date.
A memorial in his name has been established at the Friends Forever animal shelter. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020