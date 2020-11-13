Robert Lyvers 1937—2020
Robert Lee "Big Bob" Lyvers, age 83, of Lena, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Chicago on August 7, 1937 to Carsey and Dorothy (McKnight) Lyvers. Bob graduated from Parker High School in 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, Lynn Leibfried on February 23, 1957 at Salem Evangelical Reformed Church in Chicago. They moved to McConnell in 1960, and together they raised 3 children. Bob was a lifelong truck driver for various companies and retired from H&W Motor Freight in 1994. Upon retirement, he enjoyed working for the Village of Lena and was a proud member of the community. Bob was a devoted member of the Lena Lions Club, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Freeport Transportation Club, Lena Historical Society, and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lena. He enjoyed deer hunting, dancing, gardening, and making recycle trips to the salvage yard. Bob was a proud husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend. He was known for his sense of humor and larger-than-life personality. He was always quick witted and had a joke for any occasion. He was never without words. Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years Lynn, his children, Susan (Dan) Milligan of Bloomington, Robert (Martha) Lyvers II of Lena, and Sherry (Matt) St. Eve of Belleville; grandchildren Adam, David, and Dan Milligan, Kellee Doctorian, Robert and Michael Lyvers, Anna Hoffman, Mary Beth Wampfler, Jamie Shultz and Jana St. Eve; 9 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Terry Sloatman, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald Lyvers, sister JoAnn Sheldon and sister-in-law Susan Sloatman. A private family service will be held at Lena Burial Park in Lena. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory for FHN Hospice and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. The family would like to send a special thank you to Lena Living Center and FHN Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
