Robert "Bob" M. Davidson 1938—2020
Robert "Bob" M. Davidson, 82, of Freeport, IL passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 surrounded by family in his home. He was born February 25, 1938 in Monroe, WI, the son of Marvin and Elizabeth (Barker) Davidson. On November 2, 1985 he married Maureen (Dougherty) Davidson at St. Mary's Church. Bob proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps. He worked at Micro Switch for 40 years as an engineer. He enjoyed traveling to visit children and grandchildren, fishing, gardening, photography, and cooking for family and friends. He could always entertain with a joke, or a "short" story, laughing uncontrollably sometimes as the tale unfolded.Bob is survived by his wife, Maureen; 3 daughters, Debbie Salmela (Kirk), Fort Collins, CO, Sally Melvin (Joe), Glendora, CA, Terri Morse (Jim), Schroon Lake, NY; 3 stepdaughters, Debbie Dorr (Gary), Springfield, IL, Peggy Royster, North Liberty, IA, Michelle Royster, Loves Park, IL; 6 grandchildren, Chase, Sophia, Ian, Mitchell, Ryan, and Shannon; and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harold, and sister Catherine. The visitation will be Thursday, September 3 from 4-7:30 p.m. at Schwarz Chapel on Park Blvd., Freeport, IL. The funeral mass will be Friday, September 4, 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church. There will be an additional visitation at 9 a.m. before mass on Friday. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
