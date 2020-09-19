1/1
Robert M. Gassman
Robert M. Gassman 1947—2020
Robert M. Gassman, 72, formerly of Freeport and Kankakee Illinois passed away Monday Sept. 14, 2020, at his home in Littleton, Colorado surrounded by loved ones.
Born Dec. 26, 1947, he was raised by his father George and his mother Jean (France) Gassman. Bob lived on 1170 W. Stephenson Street with his siblings, a place they all called home. Bob was a proud Pretzel football player who graduated from Freeport High School in 1966. Although a gentle giant, he was hard-nosed on the football field.
Robert graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1971 where he met his wife of 26 years Mary Hertz Christiansen. Together they shared many fond memories. Bob was a devoted Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He had a short stint as a Brewers fan, but his heart will always be with his family and the Chicago Cubs.
In his retirement, Bob moved to live with his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren in Colorado where they shared countless family dinners and laughs. But above all, they shared a mutual love of Chicago sports. Robert was a simple man who will be remembered for his work ethic and love for family and friends.
Surviving is Robert's one son, Brent (Nicole) Gassman of Littleton, CO; 3 grandchildren Drew (16), Kyle (14) and Mara (11); One sister Susan (Dennis) Bokemeier of Unicoi, TN; two brothers Philip (Diane) Gassman of Utica, IL; Bill (Lisa) Gassman of Dunlap, IL; and nine nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his beloved parents and younger brother Alan.
A celebration of life will be held in Freeport, Illinois next summer.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Sep. 19 to Sep. 22, 2020.
