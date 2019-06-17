|
Robert "Rob" Nelson 1973—2019
Robert "Rob" Raymond Nelson, age 45, of Shannon, Illinois, died surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 13, 2109 at St. Anthony O.S.F. Medical Center, Rockford, Illinois. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Bethel Methodist Church, Shannon. Burial will take place in Clinton Lawn Cemetery, Clinton, Iowa. A memorial fund has been established in Rob's memory. Family and friends are invited to share in Rob's life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Rob was born November 27, 1973, the son of Robert and Garla (Smith) Nelson in Clinton, Iowa. Rob was raised in St. Anthony, Iowa until his junior year of high school, when they moved to Polo, Illinois. Rob graduated from Polo High School with the Class of 1992. Rob was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome at the age of 10. He was one of the first patients to be treated with Deep Brain Stimulation for Tourette Syndrome and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in the country. He was a caring, generous, loyal, and kind person and was always there for his family and friends. He loved watching sports and was an avid Lakers, Vikings, Cardinals, and Iowa State Cyclone Fan. Most of all, Rob cherished spending time with his family and friends.
Rob will be dearly missed by his father, Robert of Lanark; three sisters, Michelle "Shelly" Nelson of DeKalb, Illinois; Barbara Jo Nelson of Lanark and Keri Ann (fiancé, Antonio Asevedo) Nelson of DeKalb; one nephew, Aiden Asevedo; and one aunt, Carolyn Lee of Goose Lake, Iowa.
Rob was preceded in death by his mother, Garla in 2013; and his grandparents.
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 17 to June 19, 2019