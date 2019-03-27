Robert P. "Smokey" Plum 1949—2019

Robert P. "Smokey" Plum, 69, of Freeport passed away Monday, March 25, 2018, at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. Born December 2, 1949 in Freeport he was the son of Robert and Margaret (Rinderman) Plum. He married Cynthia J. Zuck May 4, 1991. He worked many years at Larson Automotive, until his retirement. He returned to work part time at B & T Automotive. Building motors was his passion. He was a member of the Freeport Moose lodge. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Surviving is his wife, Cynthia "Cindy" of Freeport; sons, Zachary W. (Korie) Plum and Dylan J. (Michaela) Plum all of Freeport, and Robert W. "Robbie" Plum of Opelika, Alabama, daughter, Jodi (Jeff) Toepfer of Rockford; grandchildren, Brody Plum, Joshua Toepfer, and Jacob Toepfer; brothers, Eugene W. (Jeanne) Plum of Ridott, John A. Plum, and Michael L. Plum all of Freeport; sisters, Patricia A. (Denny) Dietmeier of Ridott, and Marsha M. Plum of Lanark; several nieces and nephews; his MPC Racing family, and his extended racing family; and his best friend Dave Meile. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Deborah L. Moote. Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30th at Walker Mortuary. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 29th also at Walter Mortuary. Burial will be held at the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A memorial has been established in his memory. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019