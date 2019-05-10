|
Robert "RJ" Spillane 1943—2019
Robert "R.J." Spillane, 75, of Apple River Illinois, passed away Thursday, May 9th, peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. He was born December 9, 1943, in Galena IL; the son of Vincent and Alberta (Leifker) Spillane. He attended Galena High school, graduating in 1961. He married the love of his life, LaVonne Erner, on April 20, 1963, in Menominee, IL and together they raised three beautiful daughters. R.J. was a truck driver for many years, and loved to tell stories of his days on the road. R.J. owned and operated a fencing and bulldozing business and went on to own and operate Stage Coach Trails Livery, giving stagecoach rides, hosting groups, and telling the story of the Stagecoach Trail. This business later expanded into Stagecoach Trails Limestone, where he worked until he retired. R.J. was a hard worker, who worked his entire life to provide for his family.
R.J. was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who took great pride in his Irish heritage. He had a giant heart, a love for life and his family, and a great love for the 12 Belgian horses that he raised throughout his life. R.J loved watching his children and grandchildren in their various activities, could remember all of their accomplishments, and was quick to rattle them off on a moment's notice. R.J. enjoyed watching westerns, reading every Louis L'Amour book written, building stagecoaches, wagons, rock walls, and entertaining groups of school kids that visited the farm over the years. He could talk for hours about his family and businesses, and while he was a generous and proud man, he never expected anything in return from anyone. R.J. is survived by his loving wife, LaVonne; three daughters Mary (Jerry) Willer of Peosta IA, Patty (Mick) Arand of Stockton, and Connie (Greg) Kruger of Scales Mound; ten grandchildren, Jessica (Winston) Storey, Bobbi (Brandon) Decker, Kevin (Molly) Arand, Jordan (Megan) Arand, Destiny (Whitney) Perkins-Willer, Jenna-Lynn & Paige Willer, and Katie, Ryan, and Kristy Kruger; and five great grandchildren, Stetson, Mayci, Blakely, Brigson, and Griffin. Also survived by four brothers; Ron (Rose) Spillane, Barry (Janet) Spillane, Billy (Judy) Stietz, Bobby (Sue) Stietz; and three sisters, Rosemary Crawford, Mary Jean Maxwell, Diane (Ed) Holland; sister in laws, Leyvi Spillane, Elaine (Clinton) White, and numerous nieces and nephews and faithful friends Kenny Koester and Bob Edge. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, mother & father in law, brothers Jimmy & Joe, sister- in- law Grace (Leroy) Fields. R.J. will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple River, IL. A visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home in Warren, IL and again from 12:00 Noon until time of services on Monday at the church. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Apple River, IL. Father Andrew Skorbutt will officiate the services. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his memory.
The family would like to thank Family Health of Lafayette County, UW Madison Hospital and Clinics, FHN Hospice, and especially Dr. Martin Cleary who was not only his trusted physician, but also faithful friend.
As R.J. would say – "We wish you safe journeys and many happy trails."
