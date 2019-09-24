|
Robert "Bob" Sutter 1939—2019
Robert "Bob" D. Sutter, 80, formerly of Warren, IL passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at home in South Wayne, WI surrounded by his loving family. On February 18, 1939 Bob was born in Dubuque, IA to Robert and Goldie (Kressig) Sutter of East Dubuque, IL. On August 10, 1963, he married Marjorie Jamason, the love of his life. Together they shared 47 years as a prime example of husband and wife before Marjorie passed away in 2010 due to illness.
Bob began his law enforcement career in 1960 when he began working for the East Dubuque Police Department. He accepted the sight superintendent position at the Apple River Canyon State Park where he retired in 1991. From 1960-1990, Bob also worked part-time as Sherriff Deputy with the Jo Daviess Sheriff's Department. Bob enjoyed creating memories with his wife, three children, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Bob enjoyed many outdoor activities; hunting, fishing, camping, and participating in historical reenactments in the area. Bob also created joyous memories with several people who couldn't help but love him and his ways. When family and friends share Bob's memory and stories, there will assuredly be more smiles, love, and laughter than sorrow and tears.
To share his memory, Bob leaves behind his daughter Lee Ann (Allen) Melland of South Wayne, WI, sons Robert (Darci) Sutter of Lena, IL, and Brian (Lalita) Sutter of Mt. Morris, IL, and a sister Robert of East Dubuque, IL. Also surviving are his granddaughter Ashleigh (Josh) Calaway of Pittsville, WI, Kevyn Ann, Andrea, Allonah, and Ainsley Sutter all of Lena, IL, grandsons Michael, Christian, and Garrett Sutter of Lena, IL, and Tyler Sutter of Mt. Morris, IL, and his great-granddaughter Alena Calaway of Pittsville, WI. Bob also leaves behind a great number of people with whom he shared several discussions, jokes, and special moments. Among those surviving special people are Dennis Jamason, Gary and Pat Miller, Tim and Connie Maupin, Elsie Redington, Michael Redington, Lloyd Redington, and Derek Schap. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie, his mother Goldie Kaufmann, father Robert Sutter, and stepfather Raymond Kaufmann. The family of Bob and Margie Sutter extend a deep appreciation to Dr. Martin Cleary for everything he has done while providing aid and friendship to their family.
Funeral services for Robert D. Sutter will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home in Warren, IL, with a visitation on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the same location. The funeral will be officiated by Pastor Dennis Perger. Burial will take place at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery in Warren, IL. A memorial has been established in his name.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019