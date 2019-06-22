|
|
Robert Truesdale Clark 1932—2019
Robert Truesdale Clark, 87, of Freeport, died Thursday June 13, 2019 at Walnut Acres in Freeport, IL. He was born February 16, 1932 in Wells County, IN, the son of Floyd and Mary (Truesdale) Clark. Robert married Minnie S. Patton April 19, 1964 in Indianapolis, IN; she died October 24, 2018. Robert worked in advertising for Furst-McNess. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Robert is survived by his son, Hans "Peter" Clark of Freeport, IL; two daughters, Heidi Clark of San Rafeal, CA and Anne (Peter) Downes of Roselle, IL; and granddaughter, Rebecca Downes. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and two sisters, Martha Kroeger and Madelyn Anderson. Memorial services will be 12:00 P.M. Saturday June 29, 2019 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Freeport, IL with Pastor Karen Tews officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church. A memorial has been established in Robert's memory. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to sign Robert's online guestbook and to share a memory.
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 22 to June 25, 2019