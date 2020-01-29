|
|
Robin Cross 1954—2020
Robin Cross, age 65, of Freeport, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 28, 2020 at the Lena Living Center. He was born on June 21, 1954 in Monroe, WI, the son of Claire and Helen (Rupnow) Cross.
Robin graduated from Lena-Winslow High School in 1972. He attended Highland Community College and continued his education at Western Illinois University where he obtained a Business Degree. Robin worked at Newell Window Furnishings for many years and then at Piedmont Hardware Brands until he retired. Robin enjoyed watching the Chicago Bulls and was also a big NFL fan; he especially loved the Colts, even after they relocated from Baltimore to Indianapolis. He was an avid coin collector.
Robin is survived by his mother Helen of McConnell; a brother Ron Cross of Freeport and numerous cousins.
He was preceded by his father Claire and his grandparents.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:30am at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Lena, IL.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 4:00pm – 7:00pm at Leamon Funeral Home, Lena, IL.
Pastor Miho Yasukawa will officiate the service
Burial will be at the Salem-Shippee Cemetery, McConnell, IL.
A memorial has been established in his memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020