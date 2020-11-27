1/1
Rodney P. Quies Sr.
1940 - 2020
Rodney P. Quies Sr. 1940—2020
Rodney P. Quies Sr., 80, of Freeport, IL passed away Saturday November 21, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born November 15, 1940 in Freeport, IL the son of Robert K. and Cleone (Thoman) Quies. On October 11, 1959 he married Patricia Orlandi at Grace Evangelical Church in Rockford, IL. Rodney enjoyed karaoke, building all types of crafts from scratch, farming, providing for the community, and spending time with his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. He found great joy in being the Santa for the community for over 20 years. He is survived by his son Randy Quies of Winslow, IL; daughter Penny Bose of Freeport; friend that was considered a son Craig Van Drew; sisters Tudy Schmerse of Rockford, IL and Vicki Grondzki of Rockford, IL; brother-in-law Art (Judy) Orlandi of North Barrington, IL; grandchildren Steve "Wink"(Stephanie) Pirrello, Cortney (Tim) Kaiser, Derek Quies and Ashley Wire; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding Rodney in death is his parents, brother Robert, sisters Patsy and Lucille, son Rodney Jr. and daughter Paula Moring. Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established in his memory and can be sent to Pat Quies at 2907 West Richland Road, Freeport, IL 61032



Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
