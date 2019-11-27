|
Rodney Ray (Ron) Roush 1944—2019
Passing of a Great Man
Rodney Ray (Ron) Roush, age 75, Freeport HS Class of 1962, passed away on November 19th after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Roush (DeVon), Freeport HS Class of 1966, a brother Larry Roush, Freeport HS class of 1965, and two sons Clint and Eric Roush, who have graced his life with a combined 5 grandchildren. He also had a younger brother Terry Roush, Freeport HS class of 1967 who he will be rejoining in heaven as Terry passed away in 2014. Ron was in the Air Force after High School and was deployed to various bases in Texas, Virginia, Alaska, and Colorado. After his time in the military, he settled in the Denver area and lived there for 27 years before retiring from AT&T. He then moved to Gilbert, AZ which is the location that he spent his remaining years. His passion was studying the stock market and living through the many ups and downs over the years. He felt great joy on his numerous successful stock picking selections. He also loved to gamble and was a regular in Laughlin as well as the Local Casinos in Phoenix and Colorado. Another of his favorite things was cooking, including making various dishes with his own special adaptations and unique additions. We are all very thankful for his unique passion he shared on so many topics and his hard-earned life lessons that he experienced. He was generous in passing on his knowledge, opinions, and how to live fully on to his sons and grandchildren so his legacy will long outlive him and is forever secured. There will be a Memorial Service on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85204.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019