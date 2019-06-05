|
|
Roger C. Schultz 1945—2019
Roger C. Schultz, 74, of Freeport passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Generations at Neighbors in Byron, IL. Roger was born on June 2, 1945 in Freeport, IL to Clarence and Marian (Dunbar) Schultz. He served his country in the United States Army from 1965-1967. He loved Farmall tractors, farming in general, the country, and fishing.
Roger is survived by his son Lucas (Toni) Schultz of Freeport, grandchildren; Adella Rose and Delta Mae, and one on the way; children from his first wife Charlotte Euller; Blake, Wendell, and Monica Klosa;sisters, Betty Jones of Rochelle, IL, Pat (Thomas) Williams of Utah, and Karen Adams of Madison, WI, and a special friend, Lorraine Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Yvonne Smith.
Per his wishes, no services will be held. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Warren, IL. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 5 to June 7, 2019