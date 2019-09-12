|
|
Roger D. Recoy 1936—2019
Roger Dale Recoy, 83, of Ridott passed away Monday September 9, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born February 5, 1936 in Durand, IL the son of Charles and Effie (Norton) Recoy. On February 23, 1956 he married Donna Swift in Freeport. Roger was a longtime farmer and devout member of The Truth.
He is survived by his wife Donna; son Mark; three daughters Tammy, Theresa and Cheryl; sister Laura; and eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson Tyler.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday September 16, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his memory. Please visit and sign Roger's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019