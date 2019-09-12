Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Recoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger D. Recoy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger D. Recoy Obituary
Roger D. Recoy 1936—2019
Roger Dale Recoy, 83, of Ridott passed away Monday September 9, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born February 5, 1936 in Durand, IL the son of Charles and Effie (Norton) Recoy. On February 23, 1956 he married Donna Swift in Freeport. Roger was a longtime farmer and devout member of The Truth.
He is survived by his wife Donna; son Mark; three daughters Tammy, Theresa and Cheryl; sister Laura; and eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson Tyler.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday September 16, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his memory. Please visit and sign Roger's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com

logo

Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now